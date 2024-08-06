Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 27,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,581. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCBG shares. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

