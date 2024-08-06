Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) PT Raised to GBX 75 at Berenberg Bank

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Capital & Regional Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CAL opened at GBX 65.38 ($0.84) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,269.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of GBX 48.88 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 68.60 ($0.88).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

