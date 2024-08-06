Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.81

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.81 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 192.88 ($2.46). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 185.80 ($2.37), with a volume of 201,017 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.81. The company has a market capitalization of £133.48 million, a PE ratio of -251.08, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 3.14.



Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

