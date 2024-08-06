Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.72 and last traded at C$6.06. 53,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 261,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.42.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

