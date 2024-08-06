Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cardlytics Price Performance
CDLX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 97,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
