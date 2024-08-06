Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 97,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,119,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,927.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardlytics

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.