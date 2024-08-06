Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDLX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 97,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $355.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

