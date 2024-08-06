CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

