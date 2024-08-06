Cargojet (CJT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT opened at C$120.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.86. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$143.64.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank cut Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$156.73.

Insider Activity at Cargojet

In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$126,587.50. In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$126,587.50. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$199,875.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

