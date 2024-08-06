Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Earnings Results

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 103,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 93.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

