Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 123,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $826.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

