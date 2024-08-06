CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 971,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

