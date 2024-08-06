Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th.

CARR stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

