Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 159029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $416,551. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $713.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

