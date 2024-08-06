Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 19.3 %

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 820,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $416,551. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

