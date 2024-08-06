Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Scott Gunther Sells 666 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Gunther also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Scott Gunther 235 shares of Catalent stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.1% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 297,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 365,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

