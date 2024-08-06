Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) vs. United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $1.31 billion 2.24 $354.12 million $4.52 8.91 United Bancorporation of Alabama $87.26 million 1.91 $31.54 million $8.71 5.38

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 22.08% 11.96% 1.41% United Bancorporation of Alabama 34.65% 27.14% 2.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 1 2 1 0 2.00 United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

