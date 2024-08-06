Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $202.67 and last traded at $196.04, with a volume of 1791447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.79.

The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock worth $2,170,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.82. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.61.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

