CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Christine A. Leahy Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDWGet Free Report) insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $206.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 539.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after buying an additional 52,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 17.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 57,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

