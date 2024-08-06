Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Celanese stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

