CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

