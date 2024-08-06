Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Certara were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 5,306.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $47,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

CERT stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

