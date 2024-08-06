Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 109,838 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 224.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 109,838 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,439,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

