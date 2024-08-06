Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 28,212 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RITM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

RITM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,306. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

