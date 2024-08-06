Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 34,824 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 171.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 45,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 87,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,079. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

