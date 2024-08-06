Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 145.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETR traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,058. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.