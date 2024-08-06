Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 921.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FSMB stock remained flat at $19.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,008. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

