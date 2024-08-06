Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 1,906,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,001 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 53,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 133,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IQLT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 970,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,315. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.