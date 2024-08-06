Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 359.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 35,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.31.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 927,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,237. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

