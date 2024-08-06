Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 606.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. 15,377,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,568,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

