Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,937,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $16.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.87. The company had a trading volume of 79,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

