Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 217.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $184,389,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,263 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. 1,060,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

