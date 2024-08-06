Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.98. 574,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,485. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $169.63.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

