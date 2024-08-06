Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 11,852 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 9,729,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,417,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.