Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 573.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.45. 631,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,417. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.