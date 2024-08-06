Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 4,098 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.59. 217,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,507. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

