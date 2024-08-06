Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 48,892 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 955.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,892 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 937.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.8 %

NJAN stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,758 shares. The stock has a market cap of $242.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.