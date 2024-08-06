Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 5,959 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.68. 94,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,430. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

