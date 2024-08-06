Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 7,488 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 206.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.9 %

CLH traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.47. 87,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,739. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

