Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 795,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 220,765 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,815.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,782 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 43,693 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. 30,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

