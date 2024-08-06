Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,034 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 694,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 389,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,441.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 321,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 312,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 220,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS PSEP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,787 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $707.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.