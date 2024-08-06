Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after acquiring an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after acquiring an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. 708,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,979. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

