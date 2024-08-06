Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.06. The stock had a trading volume of 212,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,593. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

