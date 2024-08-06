Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,086. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

