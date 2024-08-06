Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 165.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock traded up $9.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.43. 87,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.63. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

