Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 996.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,929 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,545,000 after buying an additional 838,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,842 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,199,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,190,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 617,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

