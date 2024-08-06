Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 748.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,784 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 159,210 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 81,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,459. The company has a market cap of $738.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

