Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3,481.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1,247.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

