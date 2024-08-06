Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 713.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,494 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after acquiring an additional 790,686 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 494,025 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 307,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,221. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

