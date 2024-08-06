Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $548,013,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $120,746,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after buying an additional 1,662,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,771. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

