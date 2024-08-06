Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.06.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,668 shares of company stock worth $6,309,885. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $354.60. The company had a trading volume of 220,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $369.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

